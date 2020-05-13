6 ways to entertain the kids, and yourself, while staying at home

The days can get easily boring when you have no where to go or have nothing to do. Here are some ways to combat that!

I’m Audrey Kuchen with six ways to entertain the kids plus one for us! The parents

1. Neighborhood distance dance party!

Drive through your block pumping music and invite everyone to show off their best moves.

2. Cameron and Decker in Branford loving GoNoodle to get the body going. The movement and mindfulness videos created by childhood development experts are free... and fun!

3. Turn all that crafty kids artwork in the cold hard cash for a cause!

The Madison scene is running a giving campaign each Tuesday. A local business sponsors a local charity and over that 24 hours period, for every picture of a heart posted online and properly tagged, they’ll donate a dollar to the Madison Connecticut Food Bank.

According to town officials- Food insecurity is one of the biggest problems facing Connecticut. Check out the Madison scene on Instagram for details.

4. Created in Connecticut, he now nationwide 'Look for the Good' project is hosting a free weeklong event encouraging families to share letters of thanks for teachers grocery store clerks service professionals and neighbors to uplift their entire community.

5. Connecticut children’s hospital just released 16 creative ways to keep your child busy during social distancing including virtual grandparenting which gives you a bit of a break!

Experts say these strong relationships help kids build resilience so they can bounce back from tough times.

6. Have you got cabin fever? Try an alphabet Drive. Take a cruise around town and have your child find the letters of the alphabet on different signs.

And one for us— the parents — Kick up your cocktail hour with #FormalFridays

Sick of your sweats?

Entertainment celebrity Catt Sadler says get in your finest use the hashtag on social media and she will donate to COVID-19 relief efforts.