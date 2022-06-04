Team Connecticut departs with Avelo Airlines to Special Olympics glory

The team is flying to Disney World, Orlando to compete in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The first step to glory for Team Connecticut in the 2022 Special Olympics was departing from Tweed New Haven Airpot with Avelo Airlines.

Avelo Airlines is flying 50 athletes and coaches to Orlando free of charge to compete at the Walt Disney World Resort from June 5 - 12.

“We are thrilled that our Team will be flying Avelo Airlines to the Special Olympics USA Games. Having the opportunity to compete at the national level will allow these athletes to form new friendships, demonstrate their athletic skills and create memories to last a lifetime. We are immensely grateful for Avelo’s generous support and involvement in making our Team’s USA Games experience possible," said Special Olympics Connecticut President Beau Doherty.

For the 2022 Special Olympics, more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean will travel to Florida to compete in different sporting events. The USA Games is hosted once every four years and showcases 19 Olympic-style team and individual sports and 30 events throughout the week including forums and VIP receptions.

"Special Olympics athletes are the pride of Connecticut, competing and representing our state at both the national and global level. For years, I’ve been honored to attend ceremonies and competitions where I’ve experienced first-hand the skill and determination of these talented, inspirational athletes. I couldn’t be more excited to support them as they take on the USA Games. I know Team Connecticut will make us proud,” said U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.

In addition to flying Team Connecticut, Avelo will support Special Olympics Connecticut as a Gold Sponsor of its Summer Games which begin Saturday at Fairfield University and Southern Connecticut State University. In addition to sponsoring the Summer Games, Avelo employees will volunteer at the event, which draws participants from across the state for a weekend of competition in track & field, swimming, soccer, tennis and cycling.

“Tweed New Haven Airport is thrilled to play a role in this great effort by Avelo to support Team Connecticut and our incredible athletes participating in the Special Olympics USA Games. These men and women have made — and will continue to make – our state incredibly proud. I’m thankful for Avelo for their partnership at Tweed, and for their continued support of the residents and communities of Connecticut," said Tweed-New Haven Airport Executive Director Sean Scanlon.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

---

----

