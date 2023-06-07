Connecticut braces for 3 days of extreme heat, humidity

Extreme weather protocol is in effect through Friday. People can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to a statewide network of cooling centers.

CONNECTICUT, USA — People across Connecticut sought refuge from extreme heat and humidity Thursday by flocking to splash pads, cooling centers, and bodies of water.

“I was going to go catch bullfrog tadpoles with my net, but I couldn’t do that today, obviously,” said Liam Poitras of Coventry, who was playing in an East Windsor splash pad with his sister, Olivia. “It’s so hot today and the only other thing we would be doing is at my house.”

The family wanted to visit East Windsor Park’s beach, but it was closed Thursday due to high bacteria levels after heavy rain.

State employees like Karen Allen, in need of a screen break, powerwalked in downtown Hartford despite high temps and humidity.

“Our building is very well air-conditioned,” she said. “So, it is nice to get out and go over to the river and just enjoy the outdoors, but I think we’re looking forward to going back into the building now.”

Connecticut is one day shy of an official heat wave, which happens after three consecutive days of 90 degrees or above.

Infants, those who are overweight, people over the age of 65, and those working or exercising outdoors are at high risk for heat-related illnesses and are encouraged to stay indoors.

Extreme weather protocol allows anyone to call United Way’s 2-1-1 system to be connected to a network of cooling centers across Connecticut, including six in the Capital City.

Sultano “Gus” Brown left a shelter and was outdoors in the heat when “Somebody told me about this place where you can sit in here and get cooled off and eat,” he said inside Center Church’s basement area, which opened as a cooling center with cold water and snacks on hand.

Carrie Howe, Outreach Coordinator said it’s, “for anyone really. We have individuals who are houseless. We have some city workers coming in because it’s super-hot.”

