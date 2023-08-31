Hurricane Idalia help comes from thousands of miles away

Red Cross of Connecticut puts its mission in motion.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — The impacts of Hurricane Idalia might be more than a thousand miles from Farmington but some of the help is coming from their local headquarters.

Red Cross volunteers – around 15 so far – have departed Connecticut and are staged and ready to help in the areas from the Big Bend area of Florida and into Georgia and the Carolinas if needed.

"We have had people leaving over the past 48 hours plus. (They are) Red Cross responders who provide the physical, material support and emotional support to those people devastated in the disaster.," said Richard Branigan, the Chief Operating Officer from the Red Cross of Connecticut and Rhode Island. "It’s feeding and sheltering that’s our primary function.”

Jocelyn Hillard, the regional communications director for the Red Cross of Connecticut and Rhode Island said 2023 has proved to be a busy summer for their intrepid volunteers.

“Not only do we have Connecticut-based volunteers in Florida,” said Hillard. "We have volunteers in (Maui) Hawaii and in Louisiana helping with the wildfires (relief).

Branigan, who has been with the Red Cross of Connecticut for 11 years said that the overall mission is as important now as it has ever been.

"Being part of a worldwide humanitarian organization that makes an impact on people’s lives – it just makes you feel so good, the mission continues," said Branigan.

