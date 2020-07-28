Watch Live | Rep. John Lewis makes final stop in Atlanta

He will lie in state in the Georgia State Capitol rotunda.

ATLANTA — Over the past four days, people from near and far have celebrated the life of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis.

His final journey began in his hometown of Troy, Alabama on Saturday, along with his final crossing of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma on Sunday.

On Monday, he arrived in Washington D.C. for the last time. A place where he spent so many years fighting for the rights of Georgians. He laid in state through 10 p.m. Tuesday before making his way to his adopted home of Atlanta on Wednesday, arriving at Dobbins Air Reserve Base.

On his way to the Georgia State Capitol, Lewis' motorcade will make stops at several landmarks in the city.

Lewis is expected to arrive at the Capitol ahead of a 2 p.m. special ceremony in the Rotunda.

A viewing will go until 10 p.m. where he lie in state at the Capitol. The public is welcome, however, attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.

Here's a rundown of when you can go visit:

2 p.m.-3 p.m.: This time is blocked out for a private ceremony.

3 p.m.-7 pm.: The public viewing will be open.

7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.: This chunk of time is also blocked off for small ceremonies.

8:30 p.m.-10 p.m.: A shorter period of viewing time will again be available at the end of the evening

On Thursday, his journey will conclude at his final resting place.

One last celebration of his life will take place at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary. Given COVID-19 precautions, this event is not open to the public.

An interment will take place at the South-View Cemetery.

