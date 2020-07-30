John Lewis to be laid to rest in final farewell | Watch live

The services will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m

ATLANTA — The late Rep. John Lewis will be laid to rest in Atlanta today, in a final farewell to a hero of the Civil Rights Movement and a man who served more than three decades in Congress, coming to be considered its very conscience.

The services will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King, Jr. once preached, with ceremonies beginning at 11 a.m.

An interment will take place at the South-View Cemetery.

Former President Barack Obama is expected to deliver the eulogy. With the former President's attendance, security will be extremely tight in the area. Between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., the following roads near the church will be closed: Boulevard NE, Irwin Street, Edgewood Avenue, and Jesse Hill Jr. Drive.

The civil rights icon died July 17, 2020, after serving the people of the 5th district for 17 terms. The Georgia Democrat was 80 years old.

You can watch the funeral service on 11Alive, on 11Alive.com, and on the 11Alive YouTube channel.

Obama has been know to credit the civil rights icon for helping him become the nation's first Black president.

In 2011, he presented Lewis with a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In an article posted to Medium.com, Obama said Lewis lived an "exceptional" life.

"But he never believed that what he did was more than any citizen of this country might do. He believed that in all of us, there exists the capacity for great courage, a longing to do what’s right, a willingness to love all people, and to extend to them their God-given rights to dignity and respect," he said.

Lewis lied in state at the Georgia State Capitol on Wednesday. Prior to that, he made stops in Alabama and Washington D.C. on his journey back to Atlanta.