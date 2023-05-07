People look for ways to beat the heat in Connecticut

There is a potential for the first heatwave of the season this week.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Summer is here and so are the blazing hot temperatures that come with it.

"It’s actually getting into summer weather, we’re going to be outside more we’re going to be going to beaches," said Matthew Campbell of Hartford.

On Wednesday, families were looking for any way to try to beat the heat.

In Hartford, many flocked to the city’s splash pads.

"Splash pad. Splash pad, and swimming. And her, she just likes the water guns it’s hot so this time to cool," said Edee Meyers of Hartford. "It’s hot so this time to cool off is perfect for them," she said.

The state wants to make sure everyone has a way to cool off the next few days.

The extreme hot weather protocol has been activated, allowing agencies, towns, and cities to work together with 2-1-1, to connect people to resources. Including cooling centers.

There are more hot days ahead, with the potential for the first heatwave of the season.

"If we’re not outside in the shade we’re probably somewhere getting ice cream to be honest," Campbell said.

Other people had the same idea. Like 9-year-old Nekai Jones of Windsor.

"So I’m eating ice cream and the ice cream tastes good," he said. "Mint chocolate chip mixed with cookies and cream," Jones said.

Though he said, he doesn’t need a heatwave as a reason to enjoy it.

"I like ice cream because it’s so good I just want ice cream," Jones said.

A.C. Petersen Farms in West Hartford served up his sundae and many others who were looking to cool down with a sweet treat.

"You see a giant spike I feel like in sales and everything when it’s nice out just more people want to go outside and enjoy Park Road itself and just the atmosphere of West Hartford," said James Lynch, an employee.

More information on finding a cooling center near you can be found here.

