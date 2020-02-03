x
Real People with Stan Stimpson: Charles Frazier, LSW

Social worker and author's new book addresses therapy needed to heal domestic violence offenders.
HARTFORD, Conn. — "Since Sept. 11, 2001, more American women have been killed by their intimate partners than all of the victims of 9/11 and Americans killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.... The tragedy of these deaths is that most could have been prevented with effective intervention, therapy, and hard work." 

So writes CT's Charles Frazier, a licensed clinical social worker. Stan talks with him about his thought-provoking book "Crossing the Line", which addresses the therapy needed to heal domestic violence offenders - mostly men - the majority of whom have experienced abusive and violent behaviors themselves.

