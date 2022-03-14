Bulldog tossed from truck seeks new home after recovery

Staff at the Woodbridge Regional Animal Control said the pooch has been at the shelter since late October after someone tossed her out of a pickup truck.

WOODBRIDGE, Conn — An abandoned bulldog who suffered through a botched surgery and was left on a roadside has made a remarkable recovery and is seeking a new home.

Staff at the Woodbridge Regional Animal Control said the pooch, who they named Mary, has been at the shelter since late October after someone tossed her out of a pickup truck.

A woman driving behind the truck saw the dog being discarded and took her to the home of friend who is a volunteer at the shelter. The driver of the pickup hasn't been identified.

Animal Control Officer Karen Lombardi told Hearst Connecticut Media the 3 1/2-year-old animal had had a makeshift cesarean section and was bleeding heavily when she was found, but was given antibiotics and later underwent surgery to remove her uterus. It's possible the dog was being used as a “cash cow,” to breed with other dogs such as pit bulls.

Lombardi told the news outlet the shelter has seen an increase in the number of dogs who were acquired during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic but later given up by their owners as life returned to normal.

“It’s been slow for our shelter pets,” she said.

She urged any member of the public with information about the dog's owner to call the shelter.

