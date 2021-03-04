x
Danbury Police: dog stolen in burglary

"Godiva" is 1-year-old American Bull Pit Bull Terrier.
Credit: Danbury Police

DANBURY, Conn. — Police in Danbury are looking for the public's help in locating some valuable, and irreplaceable, stolen property: a 1-year-old chocolate brown pit bull named Godiva. 

In a Facebook post, police say that on Thursday, March 25th, they responded to a complaint of a residential burglary in the area of Mill Ridge Road. The pictured female 1-year-old American Bully named “Godiva” was reportedly taken during the incident.  

Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the whereabouts of “Godiva” is asked to call Det. Kupchok at 203-797-2168 or the Detective Bureau's anonymous tip line at 203-790-8477.

Police say "Godiva", an American Pit Bull, was stolen from her Danbury home during a burglary.

