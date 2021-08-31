Dog food recalled due to listeria, salmonella contamination concerns

Beef HVM 1-pound packages were sold by mail order in Connecticut and seven other states.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Dog food sold by mail order has been recalled by the manufacturer due to concerns about listeria and salmonella contamination.

Top Quality Dog Food, based out of Hyattsville, Maryland, recalled its Beef HVM 1-pound packages, which the company said have potential Salmonella spp. and Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The company recalled, “Beef HVM” which was distributed in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut and South Carolina through mail order and direct delivery from July 27 to Aug. 2.

The contaminated “Beef HVM” comes in a 1-pound package marked with lot No. 071521 on the bottom right corner of the label.

"Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever," the company said in a statement. "Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, vulnerable or elderly people, and others with compromised immune systems."

The company has already contacted those who have received this lot number based on their records. They are encouraging all customers who received this product to dispose of any unused product immediately.

"If you find the “Beef HVM” 1-pound package that shows the lot number: 071521 in your possession, we urge you to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund," the company said.

Top Quality Dog Food can be reached by calling 240-802-6601 or email.

