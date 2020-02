He's one and a half years old, from Burlington, and yes... soft as a cloud.

The cutest pet in Connecticut is Finn! Finn lives in Burlington with his owner, Marissa Chau!

He's a one and a half-year-old Samoyed, and Chau says his favorite treats are bully sticks. His favorite toy is a rope, and he loves to play tug of war!

There were thousands of submissions and it was hard to choose! Here are some of our finalists:

And here are the three that move onto the final round