Milford Animal Control seeking resources for pet-food bank

Milford animal control pet-food bank is in need of pet supplies for our four-legged friends

MILFORD, Conn. — Milford Animal Control needs your help to feed their furry friends.

MAC runs a pet food bank to help residents who are having trouble feeding their pets.

The foodbank is run solely on donations from the public, so they are asking that you please help them out.

In particular, the food bank is currently low on both wet and dry cat food.

Officials say pet food, toys, treats, old blankets, and litter are also needed.

Those donating are asked to bring items to Milford Animal Control, 664 East Broadway. The entrance is located on Meadowside Road.

They are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..

For further information, please call 203-783-3279 and press zero during business hours.

