Pet of the Week: Lucy

Lucy is with the Protector of Animals

Meet Lucy! She's a miniature poodle/Shih Tzu mix and estimated to be 8 years old. She is spayed.

Protectors of Animals describes Lucy as a very sweet, cuddly, lap dog. She has low energy and is very easy going.

Lucy looks older than she is with her blind/white eye. Protectors of Animals say the eye issues were the result of neglect, but Lucy still gets around just fine!

She needs her daily walks like any dog but would be happy to saunter along with an older adult or a couple.