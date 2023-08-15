Alan the stray cat up for adoption at Conn. Humane Society

Alan the cat is up for adoption at the Connecticut Humane Society; he's looking for a forever home!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Alan! He's looking for his forever home.

Alan was found as a stray near Central Connecticut State University and was brought to the Connecticut Humane Society after those who found him saw he needed care. And that's exactly what he got!

After an entropion surgery (surgery to repair his eyelids), getting neutered, and clearing his ears and skin from allergies, the shelter said that the veterinarians' work is done and now Alan is ready for his forever home!

The Connecticut Humane Society said Alan is beautiful in his own way and is a lovely cat as he's very affectionate and loves all kinds of attention. Alan is easy to pick up, loves his cuddle time, and flops around for pats with people! He'd make an excellent pet for first-time pet owners!

Alan hasn't had much experience with children, but the shelter said he'd be willing to consider sharing the home with kids who are gentle and respectful of pets.

Alan also hasn't had much experience with cats or dogs but is also willing to share a home with another furry friend.

Connecticut Humane Society said that Alan is still young and would like a family who can play with him every day and that he loves toys.

Alan has some special needs between his eyelid surgery and needing a special diet, but he still has a lot of life to live and love to give.

If you want to learn more about adopting Alan, head to the Connecticut Humane Society's website.

