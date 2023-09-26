Guinea pig named Benny up for adoption at Connecticut Humane Society

The shelter said that the other pets in his household didn't like him, which is why he's trying to find a fresh start with a new family.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Benny the Guinea pig! He's looking for his forever home with a loving family.

Benny is a year and a half old and is not neutered, meaning he will have to be kept separate from females, according to the Connecticut Humane Society.

Benny is happy, healthy, and has a beautiful tricolor fur pattern! The shelter said that the other pets in his household didn't like him, which is why he's trying to find a fresh start with a new family.

Guinea pigs are curious critters and enjoy exploring, especially when in familiar territory. They aren't as likely to investigate the world with their mouths as some of their rodent family friends; however, they are curious and enjoy exploring.

They can also be trained to respond to tricks! When bonded with their owner, they also may respond eagerly to the sound of their voice. Guinea pigs are social animals who prefer to live in small groups.

Since Guinea pigs multiply rapidly, keeping males and females together is not recommended.

Just like humans, Guinea pigs need to get vitamin C from their diet. They need special food and fresh vegetables. On average, Guinea pigs can weigh 2 pounds and can live anywhere from 6-8 years with proper care!

Learn more about how to adopt Benny or any other available animal from the Connecticut Humane Society by visiting their website.

