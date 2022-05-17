Pet of the Week: Bolt the kitten

Bolt the kitten loves belly rubs, is energetic and would do well in any home with children and/or other pets.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Little Bolt is looking for his forever home!

Bolt is a 4-month-old kitten from an accidental litter. The Connecticut Humane Society (CHS) said the mother cat got outside and got pregnant.

Bolt loves to roll over and loves those belly rubs!

He's also a lover of his blankets and likes to pull them all around him and settle how he wants.

Bolt is an energetic kitten who loves attention but also may want a quiet hiding place for naps.

In terms of household dynamics, Bolt should be good with children of any age and other pets.

Learn how you can adopt Bolt or any other animal from CHS here.

