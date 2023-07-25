Calypso the dog up for adoption at Conn. Humane Society

The Connecticut Humane Society describes Calypso as a bouncy, happy girl with wonderful enthusiasm. If you're ready for adventure, Calypso wants to join you!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Calypso, the 8-month-old labrador retriever mix!

The Connecticut Humane Society describes Calypso as a bouncy, happy girl with wonderful enthusiasm. If you're ready for adventure, Calypso wants to join you!

Calypso arrived at the shelter earlier in July and is spayed, microchipped, and ready for her new home and family that can bring her to her full potential with training, exercise, and lots of love!

She can live in a single-family home, although the shelter said that condos will also be considered. If there are children in the home, Calypso would want to live in a home with a child over the age of 8.

While she hasn't had much experience with cats or other dogs, the Connecticut Humane Society said she's willing to consider sharing her home with a furry friend, and the shelter thinks it would be good for Calypso to be around another playful dog.

Calypso is a high-energy dog and needs lots of exercise every day!

The shelter said that Calypso is still learning, as she's a puppy, and she wants to get off to a great start in her new home and will need to continue her training at the shelter.

If you're interested in adopting Calypso or any other animal from the Connecticut Humane Society, you can head to their website.

