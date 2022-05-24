x
Pet Of The Week

Pet of the Week: Cassidy

Cassidy is a 3-month-old puppy with some things still to learn and loves a whole lot of attention and cuddles!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Cassidy! He's looking for his forever home and lots of cuddles! 

Cassidy is a 3-month-old puppy who is still needing to work with his owners with housebreaking and basic training! 

He loves to be around people and is an active puppy. He plays rough with his siblings and can be found wrestling with them or throwing a toy around in his kennel. But then he tires herself out quickly and will nap in your lap! 

The Connecticut Humane Society (CHS) said that Cassidy is very cuddly and graves attention. 

He also loves food! 

Head to CHS' website for more information on how to adopt Cassidy or any other animal!

