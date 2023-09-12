Cinnamon, the ferret, is up for adoption at CT Humane Society

Cinnamon is looking to find a forever home with one of her siblings.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — This week's Pet of the Week is Cinnamon, a 2-year-old female ferret.

Cinnamon is looking to find a forever home. She can be by herself or come home with her sibling, Raisin.

Ferrets are playful and curious, so they require time outside their enclosure daily. This means at least one room in the home needs to be ferret-proofed.

Ferrets should visit a veterinarian for exams and vaccinations on a regular basis. The average lifespan for a ferret is between 7 and 9 years. They're around 2-3 pounds on average.

If you're interested in adopting Cinnamon or another animal from the Connecticut Humane Society, you can head to its website.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.