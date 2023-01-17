Pet of the Week: Nero

Nero is a 2-year-old cat who had all of his medical needs cleared up by the Connecticut Humane Society, and is waiting for his forever home!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Nero! He's looking for his forever home after he was picked up and brought to the Connecticut Humane Society.

Nero is a 2-year-old fixed male, domestic medium hair cat.

When Nero came to the humane society's care, he needed some medical work done. Nero came to the shelter with fleas, ear mites, and needed dental work.

The shelter's medical and animal care teams took great care of Nero and fixed him up. Now he's in tip-top shape to go home!

The Connecticut Humane Society said he has the "cutest saucer eyes" and has an A+++ rating from the staff who has worked with him.

Learn more about Nero and how to adopt other animals from the Connecticut Humane Society here.

