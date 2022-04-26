Pet of the Week: Haze

Haze is a 6-year-old pit bull mix who's looking for his forever home! He has a lot of love to give!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Haze! He's a 6-year-old male pit bull mix who is looking for his forever home!

Haze would do well in a single-family home with adults and teens who are familiar with large dogs and have experience with bully breeds.

He will need to be the only pet because he wants all that attention! Haze also wants to be in a place where he can exercise every day and get tons of snuggles.

Despite some special needs, Haze has a lot of love to give.

His foster said any time you glance his way his tail starts wagging and if you pet him, his tail goes crazy! Haze will always want to hang out with you and absolutely loves going for walks and will "strut his stuff" while his favorite toy in his mouth.

You can learn more about Haze and how to adopt, here.

