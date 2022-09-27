Pet of the Week: Maverick

Maverick is a one-month old Guinea pig looking for his forever home!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CONNECTICUT, USA — Say hello to Maverick!

Maverick is a month-old guinea pig looking for his forever home!

The Connecticut Humane Society (CHS) says that when Maverick came to the shelter with his siblings, he had spent some time in a foster home in order to get big and strong.

Now, he's old enough for a home and a human of his own!

Guinea pigs live an average of 6-8 years and require a proper diet of guinea pig pellets and a lot of fresh vegetables for vitamin C. Guinea pigs are relatively easy to care for and make wonderful pets, CHS said. They are docile and enjoy being picked up and carried when properly handled.

CHS said they and other shelters in the northeast are seeing an abundance of guinea pigs in the last few years because of males and females living together and rapidly multiplying.

CHS asks that Maverick go to a home where he's on his own or another young male guinea pig.

Learn more about adopting Maverick or any other animal looking for their forever home from CHS here!

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.