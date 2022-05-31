Pet of the Week: Fonzi

Fonzi is a guinea pig who loves to be loved and will squeak whenever he sees you!

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Fonzi the guinea pig! He's looking for his forever home.

The Connecticut Humane Society (CHS) said that Fonzi is very social and squeaks for attention as soon as he sees you.

He'll jump for joy, or "popcorn" around his cage when he sees food coming his way as well!

Many guinea pigs will run away when you go to try and pet or pick them up, CHS said, but Fonzi won't be fearful of your hand! He loves to be pet on the top of his head and nose and he'll remain very still while you give him some love!

You can learn more about Fonzi and other animals up for adoption here.

