Pet of the Week: Ruby

Ruby is a little over 1 year old and is a quiet, reserved cat looking for her forever home!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Ruby! She's a one-year, three-month-old female calico cat looking for her forever home!

Ruby came to the Connecticut Humane Society pregnant with a litter of kittens earlier this year from another rescue group in the state.

Ruby was then staying with a foster family to raise the kittens. But now, Ruby is spayed and ready to go home!

The Connecticut Humane Society said Ruby has not had much experience with children but is willing to consider sharing her home with children who are gentle and respectful of pets. Ruby also hasn't had much experience with other cats or even dogs but is also willing to consider sharing a home with a furry friend.

The shelter said Ruby is a quiet and reserved cat who prefers a peaceful home.

The best part is that she's super sweet, and her meows sound like a duck!

To learn more about how to adopt Ruby or any other animal at the Connecticut Humane Society, head to their website.

