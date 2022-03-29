Pet(s) of the Week: Lily, Dobby

Lily and Dobby are a pair of ferrets looking for their forever home!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Lily and Dobby! They're two ferrets looking for their forever home!

Lily is three years old and has less muscle in her right hind limb, causing her to walk a little differently to make up for it. The Connecticut Humane Society (CHS) said x-rays aren't showing the cause for the muscle loss, but that it's just something to tell your veterinarian.

Dobby is two years old. He and Lily came in together and must go to the same home said CHS. Their previous owner was moving to a place that did not allow ferrets according to the shelter.

They are litter box trained and enjoy playing in their ferret ball.

Ferrets enjoy a very large multi-level cage, and also time to around their home with their human! They can live to 7-9 years old.

If you'd like to learn more about adopting Lily and Dobby, you can head to the humane society's website.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.



Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.