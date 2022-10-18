x
Pet of the Week: Samoa

Samoa is a 2-year-old boy looking for his forever home! The Connecticut Humane Society said he is looking for a home where he's the only Guinea pig.
Credit: CT Humane Society

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Samoa the Guinea pig! He's looking for his forever home.

Samoa is a cute, tan, black and white 2-year-old boy at the Connecticut Humane Society

The Connecticut Humane Society said he was found over-living with his sibling, so now he's looking to be the only Guinea pig in the home. 

Guinea pigs can live an average of six to eight years and require a proper diet of Guinea pig pellets and lots of fresh vegetables for vitamin C! 

The Connecticut Humane Society says Guinea pigs are relatively easy to care for and make wonderful pets. They can be docile and enjoy being picked up and carried when properly handled. 

Samoa may even be willing to learn a few tricks for the right person! 

According to the Connecticut Humane Society, they along with other shelters in the northeast are seeing an abundance of Guinea pigs in the last few years because of males and females living together and rapidly multiplying. 

Samoa would make a great companion for anyone! 

Learn more about adopting Samoa or any other animals available at the Connecticut Humane Society here.

