
Pet of the Week: Dewie

Dewie the cat is looking for his forever home after his owner passed away.

CONNECTICUT, USA — This big bundle of love is looking for his forever home! 

Dewie is an 11-year-old cat who's 13 pounds but looks bigger because of his fluffy fur! 

Dewie's owner sadly passed away and animal control brought him to the Connecticut Humane Society (CHS). 

CHS said Dewie can be quiet, but he loves pets and getting chin scratches and will purr! 

He will need some transition time and patience whenever he arrives at his new home. 

He also needs to be brushed every day for his long fur! Dewie is on special food to help him lose some weight. 

CHS believes Dewie may have lived with a quiet or older cat before and maybe OK around other pets who keep to themselves. Dewie is believed to be OK with children who aren't too active or running at him. 

You can learn more about Dewie and other animals up for adoption here.

