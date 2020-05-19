Pet(s) of the Week: Tomasita and Pepita

Meet Pepita and Tomasita! They are a bonded kitty pair that need to share the same house.
The gray kitty is Pepita, who is a bit more outgoing and 2 years old, while the black kitty is Tomasita who is a very shy 1-year-old.
In foster care, they worked on getting more comfortable around new people.
They are very quiet, but also very sweet. They can struggle a little with all the transitions they are going through.
They'd like a peaceful home, and with kids is okay as long as the children know to go slow with the pair.
For more information, you can head to the CT Humane Society website