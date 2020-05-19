Pet(s) of the Week: Tomasita and Pepita

They came into the shelter together, and must go home together

Meet Pepita and Tomasita! They are a bonded kitty pair that need to share the same house.

The gray kitty is Pepita, who is a bit more outgoing and 2 years old, while the black kitty is Tomasita who is a very shy 1-year-old.

In foster care, they worked on getting more comfortable around new people.

They are very quiet, but also very sweet. They can struggle a little with all the transitions they are going through.

They'd like a peaceful home, and with kids is okay as long as the children know to go slow with the pair.