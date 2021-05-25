Pet of the Week: Razzle

Meet Razzle! She's a playful tiger tabby cat looking for her forever home!

NEWINGTON, Conn — Meet Razzle! She's a cute, 2-year-old tiger tabby cat who's looking for her forever home!

The Connecticut Humane Society (CHS) said she will need someone who can 'speak cat'. Razzle can get too excited quickly and prefers to be pet on her face and shoulders mainly.

Razzle loves holding and kicking her toys and loves it when someone plays with her with a wand toy or a laser.

CHS is not sure how Razzle will act with other cars or dogs, but say she may be open to a friend. Razzle should live with adults only.

Razzle is very affectionate and sweet on her terms, said CHS. She will rub against your leg, purr, and flop to her side when she's relaxed. She's the type that will come to you though!

If you'd like to learn more on how to adopt Razzle or another animal from the Connecticut Humane Society, you can check out their website!

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.