Thumper and Binky the bunnies up for adoption by Conn. Humane Society

Thumper and Binky can be adopted together or apart, the shelter said. Both are very friendly and are looking for their forever homes!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Thumper and Binky! They're looking for their forever homes. Thumper is the brown rabbit and Binky is the multi-colored one.

Thumper is a 3-year-old rabbit that arrived with two others: Ocho and Binky.

Ocho has already been adopted after being featured on Pet of the Week in March! But Binky and Thumper are waiting for their new homes and would enjoy it if they were adopted together, although the Connecticut Humane Society said it's okay if they aren't.

If they are adopted together, Thumper and Binky will need a large space and a proper reintroduction, as currently, they live in separate spaces to reduce stress in the shelter.

Thumper is missing some fur right now, but it's growing back nicely!

Thumper is also a friendly rabbit that likes to be held and snuggled. Binky is also a very friendly rabbit! When both of them were in a foster home together, Binky was reportedly a clever rabbit who enjoyed jumping around wherever he thought he belonged!

Rabbits make wonderful social family pets, but it's important to familiarize yourself with their care and enrichment needs before adopting. Although they are relatively easy to care for, rabbits require more attention than often thought.

Rabbits are also social and curious critters and benefit from a lot of time out of their cage and can be litter box trained so they can roam freely in a safe environment!

The average rabbit weighs about 5 pounds and can live 6-12 years with proper care.

Learn how you can adopt Thumper and Ocho at the Connecticut Humane Society website!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

