Pet of the Week: Remy, Templeton, Despereaux

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet three brothers who are looking for their forever home together!

Remy, Templeton, and Despereaux have been waiting nearly a whole year for a home of their own, the Connecticut Humane Society said.

The trio loves nothing more than a good snack followed by a long nap. Offer up some Cheerios, and these three will be your new best buddies. They'll happily take the treat and then even groom you!

These three rats are highly trainable and enjoy frequent additions of new things for them to explore!

Rats are best housed in a large tank with bedding suitable for digging and burrowing, along with lots of opportunities to get out of the cage and spend time with their humans.

With proper care, rats can live about 2 to 3 years.

To learn more about adopting the trio, head to the Connecticut Humane Society's website.

