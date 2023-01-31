Pet of the Week: Pallis

Pallis is a 1-year-old fixed Guinea pig who loves being held and is looking for his forever home!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Pallis! He's a 1-year-old Guinea pig looking for his forever home.

Pallis is fixed, and he should be housed separately from other female guinea pigs, according to the Connecticut Humane Society. However, he may be OK to live with another male Guinea pig with proper introduction.

The Connecticut Humane Society said Pallis loves to hang out with people, and while he doesn't always like to be "caught," he does love being held!

Guinea pigs can make great pets as they are curious critters and can even learn some tricks!

Learn more on how you can adopt Pallis or any other animal from the Connecticut Humane Society here.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.