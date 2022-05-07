Pet of the Week: Darrin

Darren is a 1-year-old rat looking for a forever home.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Darren is a 1-year-old super cute rat! He is very friendly and excited to see visitors.

He also loves to snuggle into his fleece blankets and eat snacks, which is perfect for a lazy Sunday.

Rats are lively and intelligent rodents who make outstanding pets for people who have the time to give but a small living space which makes larger pets less than ideal.

They are highly trainable and enjoy an enriched environment with frequent additions of novel items for exploring.

Rats are very social: at the minimum, you should have two, but three to five of the same sex is even better. Rats are best housed in a large tank with bedding suitable for digging and burrowing with lots of opportunities to get out of the cage and spend time with their humans.

With proper care, rats can live about 2-3 years.

Contact the CT Humane Society for more info.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

