Miho the Bernese mountain dog mix up for adoption at Conn. Humane Society

Miho loves being around cats, according to the Connecticut Humane Society. He'd appreciate a home with cats that he can gently play with and cuddle up with!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Miho! He's a nearly 2-year-old dog looking for his forever home!

The Connecticut Humane Society said Miho is a male Bernese mountain dog mixed with a mini-poodle. Miho is also neutered.

The shelter said that Miho would like to live in a single-family home with children over six years old. Condos will also be considered, according to the shelter.

Miho loves being around cats, according to the Connecticut Humane Society. He'd appreciate a home with cats that he can gently play with and cuddle up with!

He may also enjoy a home with another dog, but the shelter said that Miho does not have much experience with other dogs.

Miho is high-energy and will do best with a family that can give him lots of exercise and will do best with a family that has experience with active dogs.

The Connecticut Humane Society said that Miho is a great dog with a lot of potential. The sweet guy already knows a few basic commands and will benefit from learning more!

If you want to adopt Miho or any other animal at the Connecticut Humane Society, head to their website.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.