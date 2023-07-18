Diamond, a 3-year-old dog, up for adoption at Connecticut Humane Society

Diamond is a gem who has a lot of life to live and a lot of love to give!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Diamond! She's looking for her forever home.

Diamond is a 3-year-old spayed female and can live in a single-family home. The Connecticut Humane Society said that condos and apartments will also be considered.

Regarding the kind of family Diamond is looking for, she can live with dog-savvy children over the age of 12.

The Connecticut Humane Society said Diamond hasn't had much experience with cats or other dogs but is willing to consider sharing her home with a furry friend.

Diamond also is a high-energy kind of dog is looking for a home and family where she can get lots of exercise every day! The shelter said she is an excellent dog with a lot of potential and needs a family with large, energetic dog experience.

In terms of health, Diamond does have some special needs but it includes mild skin allergies which don't require treatment at this time, and mild dental tar. Otherwise, she has a lot of life to live and love to give!

The Connecticut Humane Society said Diamond is their crowning jewel and a big sweetheart who is always happy to see you! She loves getting pets and is well-behaved.

Anyone looking to adopt Diamond or another furry friend from the Connecticut Humane Society can head to their website.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

