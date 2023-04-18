Echo the puppy up for adoption by CT Humane Society

x
CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Echo! She's looking for her new and forever home. 

Echo is a 2-month-old labrador retriever and a terrier mix. The Connecticut Humane Society said Echo is also spayed. 

The puppy came to the shelter from a transport out of Alabama which is part of their partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation

Because of her age, the Connecticut Humane Society said Echo will need mandatory training classes with the shelter once she's adopted. 

But, the shelter agrees that she will make a great companion for anyone. 

Learn more about how you can adopt Echo or any of the other animals at the Connecticut Humane Society here.

