Echo the puppy up for adoption by CT Humane Society

Due to her age, Echo will need mandatory training classes but the shelter says she's ready for her forever home!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Echo! She's looking for her new and forever home.

Echo is a 2-month-old labrador retriever and a terrier mix. The Connecticut Humane Society said Echo is also spayed.

The puppy came to the shelter from a transport out of Alabama which is part of their partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Because of her age, the Connecticut Humane Society said Echo will need mandatory training classes with the shelter once she's adopted.

But, the shelter agrees that she will make a great companion for anyone.

Learn more about how you can adopt Echo or any of the other animals at the Connecticut Humane Society here.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.