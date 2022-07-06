Pet of the Week: Ferdinand the bunny

Ferdinand is a fun, loving bunny who will come right up to people and want pets! He's also looking for his forever home!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Ferdinand the bunny! He's looking for his forever home.

Ferdinand and two of his friends were found one morning in front of the Connecticut Humane Society (CHS).

He was happy once he was put in a pen with fresh hay and snacks and was hopping around in no time!

Ferdinand is very nice and loving, CHS said. He will hop right over to interact with people when they come in his pen. Ferdinand also loves pets!

He can get a little anxious if you move quickly so he would prefer to live with older children, CHS said.

If you want to learn more about Ferdinand or see other animals looking for their forever home, head to CHS' website here.

