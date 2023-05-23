Milky the Guinea pig up for adoption at Conn. Humane Society

Guinea pigs are relatively easy to care for as they are docile and responsive to kind and gentle handling!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Milky! He's a 1-year-old Guinea pig looking for his forever home.

Milky is a male and is not neutered, the Connecticut Humane Society said. He was found as a stray with two other Guinea pigs in Baldwin Park. All were brought to the shelter to find a good home!

Milky should be kept separate from any other female guinea pigs in the home but he may be able to be introduced to another male Guinea pig with proper supervision, the shelter said.

Guinea pigs are relatively easy to care for as they are docile and responsive to kind and gentle handling.

When handled correctly, guinea pigs enjoy being picked up and carried! They are curious critters and enjoy exploring, especially when in familiar territory.

They are not as likely to investigate the world with their mouths as some of their rodent family friends. Still, they are curious critters and enjoy exploring, especially when in familiar territory. They can also be trained to respond to tricks and, when bonded to their owner, may respond eagerly to the sound of his/her voice!

Guinea pigs are social animals who prefer to live in small groups. Since guinea pigs multiply rapidly, keeping males and females together is not recommended. Just like humans, guinea pigs need to get vitamin C from their diet, so they need special food and fresh vegetables!

Guinea pigs can live in pairs or alone. On average, they weigh 2 pounds and can live 6-8 years with proper care.

Learn more about how you can adopt Milky or any other animal from the Connecticut Humane Society here!

