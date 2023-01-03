Pet of the Week: Banjo

Banjo is a sweet 1-year-old Guinea pig looking to start 2023 with her forever home!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Banjo! She's a 1-year-old brown and white guinea pig looking for her forever home.

Banjo was found abandoned in a public park by a Good Samaritan one autumn night, the Connecticut Humane Society said.

Sweet, quiet, and a little shy, Banjo has been looking for a home for a while, the shelter said. She's hoping to start 2023 with a family of her own!

Guinea pigs are great pets and like to be held gently. They're friendly and can even learn tricks with the right person! The animals need a lot of care, including vitamin C from special guinea pig food and fresh vegetables as well.

The Connecticut Humane Society said they and other shelters are seeing a significant number of guinea pigs being surrendered and stress the importance of not pairing males and females together.

Guinea pigs can live 6-8 years and can weigh up to 2 pounds!

Learn more about adopting Banjo or any other animal at the Connecticut Humane Society here.

