Pet of the Week: Banjo

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Banjo! She's a 1-year-old brown and white guinea pig looking for her forever home.
Banjo was found abandoned in a public park by a Good Samaritan one autumn night, the Connecticut Humane Society said.
Sweet, quiet, and a little shy, Banjo has been looking for a home for a while, the shelter said. She's hoping to start 2023 with a family of her own!
Guinea pigs are great pets and like to be held gently. They're friendly and can even learn tricks with the right person! The animals need a lot of care, including vitamin C from special guinea pig food and fresh vegetables as well.
The Connecticut Humane Society said they and other shelters are seeing a significant number of guinea pigs being surrendered and stress the importance of not pairing males and females together.
Guinea pigs can live 6-8 years and can weigh up to 2 pounds!
Learn more about adopting Banjo or any other animal at the Connecticut Humane Society here.
