x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pet Of The Week

Pet of the Week: Rory

Rory is a 4-month-old hound mix puppy who is looking for his forever home!
Credit: CT Humane Society

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Rory, a puppy looking for his forever home! 

Rory and his brother came to the Connecticut Humane Society from one of their source animal shelters through the Bissell Foundation Program.

Rory is a 4-month-old, fixed hound mix with a cropped tail that can, and does, wag just as much as a full-sized tail. 

RELATED: New Connecticut laws take effect Oct. 1

The Connecticut Humane Society said Rory is very sweet and a very playful little puppy that likes to be vocal while playing, although he may start out a little bit shy. 

The Connecticut Humane Society reminds adopters that while puppies are fun, they do need extra attention as they grow up. It takes a lot of work to house-train puppies, teach them basic commands, and show them the difference between your nice couch and their chew toy! 

RELATED: Wild boar piglet adopted by cow herd in Germany

Rory should go to a home that will give him the time and patience that he needs! 

 Learn more about adopting Rory or any of the other animals at the Connecticut Humane Society here

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Pet of the Week: Maverick

Before You Leave, Check This Out