Pet of the Week: Rory

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Rory, a puppy looking for his forever home!
Rory and his brother came to the Connecticut Humane Society from one of their source animal shelters through the Bissell Foundation Program.
Rory is a 4-month-old, fixed hound mix with a cropped tail that can, and does, wag just as much as a full-sized tail.
The Connecticut Humane Society said Rory is very sweet and a very playful little puppy that likes to be vocal while playing, although he may start out a little bit shy.
The Connecticut Humane Society reminds adopters that while puppies are fun, they do need extra attention as they grow up. It takes a lot of work to house-train puppies, teach them basic commands, and show them the difference between your nice couch and their chew toy!
Learn more about adopting Rory or any of the other animals at the Connecticut Humane Society here!
Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.
