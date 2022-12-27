Pet of the Week: Mufasa the Chihuahua mix

CONNECTICUT, USA — This is Mufasa, a two-month-old boy chihuahua mix looking for a forever home.
Mufasa's mom came to the Connecticut Humane Society from an animal control partner so she could have a safe place to raise her family.
The puppy and his littermates spent time in a volunteer foster home, growing big and strong and getting lots of early socialization.
Mufasa is still young and needs to continue his obedience training after he is adopted.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.