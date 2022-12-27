Pet of the Week: Mufasa the Chihuahua mix

Mufasa is a two-month-old puppy at the Connecticut humane society looking for a forever home.

CONNECTICUT, USA — This is Mufasa, a two-month-old boy chihuahua mix looking for a forever home.

Mufasa's mom came to the Connecticut Humane Society from an animal control partner so she could have a safe place to raise her family.

The puppy and his littermates spent time in a volunteer foster home, growing big and strong and getting lots of early socialization.

Mufasa is still young and needs to continue his obedience training after he is adopted.

