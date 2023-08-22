Journey the Guinea pig up for adoption at Connecticut Humane Society

Journey was found as a stray off of a highway ramp. He's ready to find his forever home!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Journey! He's a Guinea pig with a fabulous hairdo that's looking for his forever home.

The Connecticut Humane Society said that Journey was found as a stray Guinea pig off the side of a highway ramp. The shelter said a good Samaritan picked him up and brought him to the Connecticut Humane Society.

He enjoys being held and would make a fantastic friend for someone!

Journey is an unneutered male and thus should not be paired with a female Guinea pig.

Guinea pigs are relatively easy to care for, docile, and responsive to kind and gentle handling, according to the Connecticut Humane Society.

When handled correctly, guinea pigs enjoy being picked up and carried. They are curious critters and enjoy exploring, especially when in familiar territory. They are not as likely to investigate the world with their mouths as some of their rodent family friends, but they are curious critters and enjoy exploring, especially when on familiar territory.

They can also be trained to respond to tricks and, when bonded to their owner, may respond eagerly to the sound of their voice! Guinea pigs are social animals who prefer to live in small groups. Two or more females will become great friends. If you want two males, choosing two babies from the same litter is best.

Since Guinea pigs multiply rapidly, keeping males and females together is not recommended. Like humans, guinea pigs need vitamin C, so they need particular food and fresh veggies.

Guinea pigs can live in pairs or alone. On average, cavies weigh 2 pounds and can live 6-8 years with proper care!

To learn more about adopting Journey or another furry friend, head to the Connecticut Humane Society website.

