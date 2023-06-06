Miki the kitten up for adoption at the Connecticut Humane Society

Miki's mom had Feline Leukemia Virus when he was born, which means that he will need to be the only cat in the home.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Miki! He's a sweet, 3-month-old kitten with special needs that's looking for his forever home!

Miki and his family (mom, sister, and brother) were found as strays in Hartford when he and his siblings were about 8 weeks old. They were brought to the Connecticut Humane Society for the care and attention they needed. He is now neutered and microchipped.

Miki's mom had Feline Leukemia Virus when he was born, which means that though Miki has tested negative, he will need to be the only cat in the home. Adoption counselors at CT Humane will be happy to discuss this in more detail with anyone interested in adopting.

After he and his family arrived at the shelter, Miki went to a foster home on his own, where he learned all about life in a home. He loved it, and now he's ready for the real thing!

Miki may be able to live with dogs with the right introduction.

Kittens are very playful and curious, so it's essential to kitten-proof your home!

If you're interested in adopting Miki or any other animal from the Connecticut Humane Society, head to their website.

