Portabella the kitten up for adoption at Conn. Humane Society

Portabella is a 2-month-old kitten who is looking for her forever home and lots of love!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Portabella, the kitten! She's looking for her forever home.

The Connecticut Humane Society said Portabella is a 2-month-old kitten who just loves attention. She's happy and healthy and ready for her forever family!

Portabella has also been spayed and microchipped and is available at the shelter's Newington location.

After Portabella's mother gave birth to her and her brother, Shiitake, their previous family could no longer provide care for the three cats and brought them to the Connecticut Humane Society to find new homes.

The shelter reminds anyone who is thinking of adopting Portabella that adopting a kitten is a lot of fun, but be sure to prep your home for a little kitten who loves exploring new things!

Kittens need some supervision and guidance when they first get home, but Portabella will make a perfect companion for many years to come!

Learn more on how to adopt Portabella or another animal from the Connecticut Humane Society here.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.