Laszlo the Guinea pig up for adoption at Conn. Humane Society

Laszlo is 7 months old and can't live with other female Guinea pigs but may do well with another male.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Laszlo, the Guinea pig! He's looking for his forever home.

Laszlo is a 7-month-old Abyssinian Guinea pig. The Connecticut Humane Society said that he is an unaltered male and must be kept separate from female guinea pigs.

But, the shelter said that he may be OK living with other males, given the proper introduction.

Connecticut Humane Society said Guinea pigs are relatively easy to care for as they are docile, kind, and great to handle. When handled correctly, Guinea pigs enjoy being picked up and carried.

Guinea pigs are curious critters and enjoy exploring, especially when in familiar territory. They aren't as likely to investigate the world with their mouths as some of their rodent family friends; however, they are curious and enjoy exploring.

They can also be trained to respond to tricks! When bonded with their owner, they also may respond eagerly to the sound of their voice. Guinea pigs are social animals who prefer to live in small groups.

Two or more females will become great friends. If you want two males, choosing two babies from the same litter is best.

Since Guinea pigs multiply rapidly, keeping males and females together is not recommended.

Just like humans, Guinea pigs need to get vitamin C from their diet. They need special food and fresh vegetables. On average, Guinea pigs can weigh 2 pounds and can live anywhere from 6-8 years with proper care!

Learn more about how to adopt Laszlo or any other available animal from the Connecticut Humane Society by visiting their website.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

