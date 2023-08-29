Layla the puppy up for adoption at Conn. Humane Society

The Conn. Humane Society said Layla is a sweet girl with a lot of energy and would do best with a family that can exercise her mentally and physically every day!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Layla! She's looking for her forever home.

Layla is a 6-month-old spayed female Pitbull-terrier mix. The Connecticut Humane Society said that her previous owners sadly lost their home and were unable to care for her properly. That's how Layla wound up at the shelter.

The Connecticut Humane Society said Layla is a sweet girl with a lot of energy and would do best with a family that can exercise her mentally and physically every day!

Layla can live in a single-family home with condos and apartments also considered. If the home has children, Layla would want to be around kids over the age of 10 who are dog-savvy. Layla hasn't had much experience with other dogs or cats, but she is willing to consider sharing a home with another furry friend!

The Connecticut Humane Society said Layla is a high-energy dog that would do best in a home with a very active family and has high-energy dog experience.

Layla is still learning since she's still a puppy and will need to continue her obedience training at the Connecticut Humane Society.

Learn more on how you can adopt Layla or another friend from the Connecticut Humane Society here.

