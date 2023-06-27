Mia the dog up for adoption at Conn. Humane Society

Mia the senior dog is looking for her forever home! She's full of love, affection, and energy despite her age.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Mia! She's looking for her forever home.

Mia went to a home for a short while after being featured on FOX61s Pet of the Week in April, but the Connecticut Humane Society said that it turned out she was not the right fit for that home for being more vocal than expected.

The shelter said that due to that, Mia would do best being adopted by a family in a single-family style home!

Mia is a 13-year-old spayed female labrador retriever/boxer mix. Despite her vocal range, Mia is calm, sweet, and well-loved by the shelter staff.

Despite her age, Mia has her energetic moments, too, the Connecticut Humane Society said. She's ready for her next adventure, where she'll get a bit of exercise every single day. Mia is also looking for a home that will spoil her with love, comfortable beds, and affection!

The shelter said that Mia should live in a single-family home. Condos are also considered. Children should be 14 years old or older.

Mia would prefer to be the only dog in the home but may be willing to live with a cat so long as there are proper introductions.

Because of her age, she can be a little sore in her hips and legs. The Connecticut Humane Society said their adoption counselors would be happy to discuss this with any potential adopters.

Anyone considering adopting Mia can head to the Newington location of the Connecticut Humane Society to meet her!

Learn more about Mia and other animals you may want to adopt at the Connecticut Humane Society website.

