Morana the 3-month-old kitten up for adoption

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Morana! She's a 3-month-old spayed cat looking for her forever home.

Morana, her mom and her four siblings were surrendered to the Waterford location of The Connecticut Humane Society. They then went to a foster home to grow big and strong so they could be ready for adoption! They all went through spaying, neutering, and vaccinations, and they have been microchipped.

The group had come from a home that was not prepared to have a whole new litter of kittens, according to the Connecticut Humane Society, and the litter was brought to the shelter where they could be rehomed.

Morana is the last of the little to be adopted!

Morana has a slight heart murmur but the Connecticut Humane Society said they will be happy to help interested adopters through what exactly that means. But despite that, Morana has a lot of life and plenty of love to give. She's also a very playful kitten!

Connecticut Humane Society said that adopting a kitten is a very important decision and the kitten will grow into a cat that will depend on you for love and care for the rest of its life. Kittens are super playful and very curious, so don't forget to kitten-proof your home!

If you're interested in adopting Morana or any other animal from the Connecticut Humane Society, head to their website.

