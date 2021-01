The Connecticut Humane Society says she's more interested in pets and attention than toys and really dislikes dogs.

HARTFORD, Conn — Meet Ethal!

She's a one-year-old cat looking for her furever home!

The Connecticut Humane Society says she's more interested in pets and attention than toys and really dislikes dogs.

But, she may be okay with another cat! She has met one and seemed hesitant at first but then was calm.

She should also be okay with children who are gentle and respectful.